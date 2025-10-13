Sergio Gor meets Commerce Secretary amid negotiations on trade understandings

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Sunday and discussed the economic ties between the two countries, including increased investment in the United States.

"During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US-India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States," the US Ambassador's office said in a post on X.

On Saturday, Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed that the relations between the two nations will continue to strengthen.

In a post on X, Gor said, "An honour to be with PM Narendra Modi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead!"

The US Embassy in India also posted on X about the warm reception Gor received from the Prime Minister.

"An incredibly warm welcome today from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on my first day in India. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two nations!"

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to receive Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous."

Gor also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighting the shared commitment of the US and India to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, "A pleasure to spend time with National Security Advisor Doval today. The US and India remain committed to working together to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

