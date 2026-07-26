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Home / World / "Service and sacrifices will always be remembered": Jaishankar extends wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

"Service and sacrifices will always be remembered": Jaishankar extends wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

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ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes as India marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

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In a post on X, he recalled the sacrifices of India's brave soldiers and said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, honour the courage and valour of our brave soldiers who defended the nation. Their service and sacrifices will always be remembered."

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Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, expressing the nation's gratitude for the "extraordinary courage" and commitment shown by the soldiers in securing the country.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the bravery of the soldiers in the face of extreme challenges remains an enduring source of pride for the nation.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride," PM Modi posted.

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He further added that the dedication of the heroes of the 1999 war would serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The conflict that came to be known as the Kargil War began in May 1999 when intruders stealthily crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges. Their sinister aim was to sever National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh.

But they underestimated the will of a nation. India responded with Operation Vijay, a mission that combined meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of its soldiers. For more than two months, our forces fought inch by inch across the harshest terrain, until every intruder was driven out and every post restored to Indian control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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