 Setback to rights’ bodies, US court suspends nod to anti-abortion pill : The Tribune India

Abortion rights supporters attend a rally in Wisconsin. File



Washington, April 8

A US judge in Texas on Friday suspended the two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone while a legal challenge proceeds, dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States.

Adding to the volatile legal landscape around abortion, a federal judge in Washington state on Friday issued a seemingly conflicting injunction that prevented federal regulators from altering access to the same abortion drug. The 67-page ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, will not take effect for one week, in order to give the Biden administration a chance to file an emergency appeal, which the US Department of Justice said it will do.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling is a preliminary injunction that would essentially ban sales of mifepristone while the case by anti-abortion groups before him continues. — Reuters

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973


