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Home / World / "Settled lot of different problems": Trump during talks with Xi at Zhongnanhai compound

"Settled lot of different problems": Trump during talks with Xi at Zhongnanhai compound

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ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that "a lot of different problems" had been resolved during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound as part of his two-day visit to the country, with the two sides also holding talks on trade, Iran and broader bilateral ties.

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Speaking to the press, Trump said that he had an "incredible visit" and noted a lot of positive outcomes during his time here.

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"This has been an incredible visit, and I think that a lot of, a lot of good has come of it. We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries. He's a man I respect greatly. We've become early friends," Trump said.

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"And we've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't have been able to settle, and the relationship is a very strong one. We've really done some wonderful things, I believe," he noted, adding that the two leaders had known each other for over a decade.

He further stated that both sides discussed Iran and shared similar views on preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, as well as ensuring the opening of the strategic maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz.

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"We did discuss Iran; we feel very similarly on Iran--we want that to end. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the straits open; we're closing it now--or they closed it, and then we closed it on top of them--but we want the straits open," the US President said.

Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the two leaders held an in-depth exchange on major bilateral and global issues and "reached a series of new common understandings".

"The two presidents had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the two countries and the world and reached a series of new common understandings," the statement read.

According to the MFA statement, the two sides agreed on a "new vision" for a constructive and strategically stable China-US relationship over the coming years, aimed at ensuring steady development of ties and contributing to global peace and prosperity.

"The two presidents agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for China-US relations over the next three years and beyond, promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, President Xi held a welcome ceremony and banquet for Trump during the state visit, and the two leaders also visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing.

Officials said the interactions enhanced mutual understanding, strengthened communication, and injected "stability and certainty" into global affairs.

The visit marks Trump's first trip to China in nine years, with both sides emphasising continued dialogue and coordination on international and regional issues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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