DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Seven bodies reportedly recovered across Pakistan's Balochistan amid state violence concerns

Seven bodies reportedly recovered across Pakistan's Balochistan amid state violence concerns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): The bodies of seven people have been recovered from different districts of Pakistan's Balochistan province, with several of the deceased reportedly bearing multiple gunshot wounds, The Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement

The incidents, reported from Panjgur, Surab, Kalat, Mastung and Kech districts, have once again drawn attention to the province's deteriorating security situation and long-standing concerns over enforced disappearances.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, in Panjgur, the bullet-riddled body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Niwan Nadi area. The body was shifted to the District Teaching Hospital Panjgur for identification and legal formalities.

Advertisement

The Balochistan Post further reported that in Surab, the bodies of two unidentified individuals, both reportedly bearing multiple gunshot wounds, were recovered.

In Kalat, two more bodies were found in the Rej area, while another body had earlier been recovered from the Rodenjo area of the same district.

Advertisement

According to the report, in Mastung, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Jungle Cross area. After preliminary legal procedures, the body was transferred to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

In Kech district's Buleda Tehsil, another young man's body was recovered from the Bil Nagor area, The Balochistan Post added. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Bil Nagor Police Station.

Balochistan has witnessed a prolonged pattern of enforced disappearances, with families and human rights groups alleging that political activists, students and civilians are frequently detained without due process before later being found dead or remaining missing.

Pakistani authorities have consistently denied involvement in unlawful disappearances and extrajudicial killings, maintaining that security operations are conducted within the framework of the law.

Rights organisations and Baloch advocacy groups have repeatedly called for transparent investigations into such deaths, accountability for those responsible, and an end to enforced disappearances in the province. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts