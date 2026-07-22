Balochistan [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): The bodies of seven people have been recovered from different districts of Pakistan's Balochistan province, with several of the deceased reportedly bearing multiple gunshot wounds, The Balochistan Post reported.

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The incidents, reported from Panjgur, Surab, Kalat, Mastung and Kech districts, have once again drawn attention to the province's deteriorating security situation and long-standing concerns over enforced disappearances.

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According to The Balochistan Post, in Panjgur, the bullet-riddled body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Niwan Nadi area. The body was shifted to the District Teaching Hospital Panjgur for identification and legal formalities.

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The Balochistan Post further reported that in Surab, the bodies of two unidentified individuals, both reportedly bearing multiple gunshot wounds, were recovered.

In Kalat, two more bodies were found in the Rej area, while another body had earlier been recovered from the Rodenjo area of the same district.

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According to the report, in Mastung, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Jungle Cross area. After preliminary legal procedures, the body was transferred to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

In Kech district's Buleda Tehsil, another young man's body was recovered from the Bil Nagor area, The Balochistan Post added. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Bil Nagor Police Station.

Balochistan has witnessed a prolonged pattern of enforced disappearances, with families and human rights groups alleging that political activists, students and civilians are frequently detained without due process before later being found dead or remaining missing.

Pakistani authorities have consistently denied involvement in unlawful disappearances and extrajudicial killings, maintaining that security operations are conducted within the framework of the law.

Rights organisations and Baloch advocacy groups have repeatedly called for transparent investigations into such deaths, accountability for those responsible, and an end to enforced disappearances in the province. (ANI)

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