"Seven delegations did the nation proud": Jaishankar defends global outreach after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday lauded the work done by the all-party delegations that went to India's partners after Operation Sindoor to highlight the country's fight against terrorism and said the seven delegations "did the nation proud".

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said that the delegations were received with great honour.

"In many cases the Foreign Minister of the country met them. These seven delegations, the delegations led by Ravi Shankar Prasad ji, by Shashi Tharoor ji, by Baijayant Panda ji, by Sanjay Kumar Jha ji, by Kanimozhi ji, by Supriya Sule ji and by Srikant Eknath Shinde ji - these seven delegations did the nation proud. Across the board and every member, members of opposition, members of the Government, public spirited citizens, retired diplomats, they were able to explain to the whole world our posture of zero tolerance against terrorism, Jaishankar said.

"We can only succeed in ensuring Zero Tolerance against Terrorism if we have a united voice in this country against terrorism. There must not be any division of opinion on this matter. The way the parliamentary delegations behaved abroad, I hope the same solidarity will permeate the proceedings of the House," he added.

The minister talked about the Modi government's efforts to ramp up border infrastructure.

"The border today, whether it is border with Pakistan or border with China or any other border. If our military is today able to stand its ground, the kind of massive deployment that we saw on the China border after 2020, it is because our border infrastructure budget has gone up 4 times, our tunnelling, our road building, our bridge building has doubled or tripled," he said.

He also took veiled digs at the Congress and spoke of India's improving ties with the neighbours.

"And this is a far cry from the period the thinking was let us not develop the border because then the Chinese cannot come in. We had 60 years of the neglect of the border. Today in last 10 years, that neglect has been reversed. There is still a lot of work to be done. So I think people need to understand, and its not just in India We have just come back from Maldives. When I hear comments about foreign policy, day before yesterday, the PM was the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day of Maldives. This is the country which during their time forced an Indian company to leave an airport. That country has today invited India to build two new airports," he said

"Look at Sri Lanka. If the Hambantota port was built between 2005 and 2008 and at that time it was actually justified that it has no impact on India's interest. So I want the House to appreciate that the people who are claiming today to be the custodians of national security thinking, who say that they are giving warnings, let us look at their record, let us see what they did when they were in office. But now allow me to come back to Operation Sindoor," he added. (ANI)

