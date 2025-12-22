DT
Home / World / Seven Israelis who illegally crossed border into Syria returned safely

Seven Israelis who illegally crossed border into Syria returned safely

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that on Monday afternoon a number of Israeli citizens who breached the border in the Golan Heights area into Syrian territory.

IDF forces rushed to the spot, located the citizens and returned them safely to the territory of the State of Israel.

The IDF said the suspects who were captured will be transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

"The IDF strongly condemns the incident and emphasises that this is a serious incident that constitutes a criminal offence that endangers civilians and IDF forces," it said.

According to the Israel Police, there were seven people who crossed the border. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

