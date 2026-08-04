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Home / World / Seven passengers admitted for medical assestement after turbulence incident in Phuket-Delhi Air India flight; injuries under assessment

Seven passengers admitted for medical assestement after turbulence incident in Phuket-Delhi Air India flight; injuries under assessment

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Seven passengers from the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that encountered turbulence have been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj for medical evaluation and treatment, the hospital said on Tuesday.

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According to the hospital, the passengers arrived at the Emergency Department (ER) following an alert received from Air India regarding the turbulence incident involving flight AI2379, which landed safely in the national capital.

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The hospital said the patients were assessed immediately upon arrival and treatment was initiated without delay.

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After initial stabilisation, a Code Yellow was activated to ensure a coordinated medical response and deployment of resources.

"Following the initial stabilisation of the patients, a Code Yellow was activated to ensure a coordinated hospital response and optimal deployment of resources," the hospital said in a statement.

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It added that the passengers were shifted for necessary radiological investigations, including CT scans, MRIs and X-rays, as clinically indicated, and were being moved to inpatient rooms for further observation and management.

"The medical teams are currently evaluating each patient. A clearer clinical picture, including the extent of injuries and the definitive line of treatment, will be available shortly upon completion of all investigations and specialist assessments," Fortis said.

The hospital said a dedicated Air India coordination team was present to assist with patient care, documentation, logistics and communication with the families of those affected.

This comes after the Air India flight operating from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi encountered turbulence earlier today, resulting in a brief change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew members disembarked.

In a statement, Air India said flight AI2379 experienced a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event" during the cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the airline said.

Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal, while some passengers were seen being assisted in wheelchairs and others with bandages before being taken for medical evaluation.

A passenger travelling on the flight told ANI that the turbulence was sudden and that several people were injured during the incident.

The passenger claimed that some travellers suffered injuries to their heads and backs, while others required medical attention.

Air India said it was providing all necessary support to the affected passengers and was cooperating with relevant authorities as part of the investigation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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