Home / World / Several dead as vehicle ploughs into street festival in Canada’s Vancouver

Several dead as vehicle ploughs into street festival in Canada’s Vancouver

The driver has been taken into custody
AP
Vancouver, Updated At : 11:32 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
The driver of a car struck revellers at a street festival in Canada, killing and injuring an unknown number of people, police said.

The vehicle entered the street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8 pm on Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.

The exact number of dead or injured was not immediately available.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood. Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

