Several feared dead in Ukraine school blast

- Several people were feared dead on Sunday after a bomb destroyed a school in Bilohorivka village of Ukraine sheltering more than 90 persons in the basement of the building
- Two bodies were found and 30 persons rescued. “Most likely, all 60 persons who remain under the rubble are dead,” Governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
