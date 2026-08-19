Several global lawmakers slam Uganda over reported demand for Chinese passports from Taiwanese travellers

Taipei [Taiwan], August 19 (ANI): Sixty-six lawmakers from around the world have criticized Uganda over incidents in which immigration officials reportedly demanded that Taiwanese nationals present Chinese passports upon arrival, describing the move as "coerced discrimination."

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As cited by The Epoch Times (TET), members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) said they were "deeply troubled" by Uganda's actions in a joint statement issued on August 17.

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The lawmakers alleged that Uganda had succumbed to political pressure from the Chinese regime by requiring Taiwanese travelers to provide documentation issued by a government that does not exercise control over Taiwan.

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"This represents a clear act of coerced discrimination, wherein a sovereign third nation appears to have succumbed to pressure to enforce the political demands of the People's Republic of China," the lawmakers said, according to TET.

They further argued that rejecting valid Taiwanese passports and compelling travelers to obtain or claim Chinese documentation violated principles of non-discrimination reflected in international civil aviation standards, including guidelines associated with the International Civil Aviation Organization.

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The 66 lawmakers represent 23 parliaments from democratic countries and jurisdictions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada and members of the European Union. US Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon and an IPAC co-chair, was among those who signed the statement, TET reported.

The lawmakers said Uganda's reported actions could undermine the country's sovereignty and damage the credibility of its immigration authorities.

"IPAC calls on Uganda and all democratic nations to resist external coercion, uphold the independence of their own borders, and ensure Taiwanese travelers are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect," they stated, as cited by TET.

The criticism followed disclosures by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs about two recent incidents involving Taiwanese nationals arriving in Uganda.

According to TET, the ministry revealed on August 13 that a Taiwanese business traveler and two family members encountered difficulties at Entebbe International Airport near Uganda's capital, Kampala, on August 12.

Ugandan immigration officials reportedly seized the three travelers' Taiwanese passports and demanded that they present Chinese passports, citing Uganda's "one-China policy."

The Taiwanese passports were eventually returned, and the three individuals were permitted to enter Uganda.

The incident came after a similar case involving two other Taiwanese nationals, whose passports were reportedly confiscated by Ugandan immigration authorities. One of the two individuals was later deported, TET reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "seriously concerned" over the incidents and urged Taiwanese citizens to carefully assess the necessity of traveling to Uganda as well as the potential risks involved.

The ministry also called on nearly 70 Taiwanese nationals currently in Uganda to remain vigilant amid the reported entry restrictions.

The incidents are linked to the longstanding dispute over Taiwan's international status.

China's communist regime claims Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, as part of its territory under its "one-China principle." Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and opposes any international treatment of Taiwan as a separate sovereign entity.

At the same time, countries such as the United States follow a "one-China policy," under which they recognize the People's Republic of China as the government of China while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government has rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims and continues to operate as a self-governing democracy.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Uganda to recognize what it described as the "internationally recognized reality" that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation.

The ministry urged Kampala to refrain from what it called inappropriate and politically motivated border controls, arguing that such measures could disrupt normal exchanges between Taiwan and Uganda and harm the interests of both sides.

The controversy has also raised broader concerns about whether Beijing's diplomatic pressure is influencing how other countries handle Taiwanese citizens at their borders.

IPAC lawmakers urged Uganda and other democratic governments to resist such external pressure and ensure that immigration decisions remain independent, while treating Taiwanese travelers fairly and without discrimination. (ANI)

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