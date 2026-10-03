Several injured in Australia as car drives into crowd north of Sydney

Australian officials say a car drove into a large crowd standing on a road to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team north of Sydney, injuring multiple people.

Exact details of what happened and how many were injured weren’t immediately available.

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New South Wales Ambulance officials say it happened on Saturday morning. Several people were being treated at the scene.

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Australian Associated Press reported that the driver was arrested.

Fans on Saturday were waiting for the team bus ahead of a rugby league finals match on Sunday.