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Home / World / Several injured in Australia as car drives into crowd north of Sydney

Several injured in Australia as car drives into crowd north of Sydney

The driver was arrested

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AP
New Castle, Updated At : 08:31 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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New South Wales Ambulance officials say it happened on Saturday morning. Representative Image/iStock
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Australian officials say a car drove into a large crowd standing on a road to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team north of Sydney, injuring multiple people.

Exact details of what happened and how many were injured weren’t immediately available.

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New South Wales Ambulance officials say it happened on Saturday morning. Several people were being treated at the scene.

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Australian Associated Press reported that the driver was arrested.

Fans on Saturday were waiting for the team bus ahead of a rugby league finals match on Sunday.

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