Several issues, including peace, tranquillity on border discussed: MEA on India-China Strategic Dialogue

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that several key issues, including peace and tranquillity along the India-China border, were discussed during the India-China Strategic Dialogue held in the national capital between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

The Strategic Dialogue took place on Tuesday during the Chinese EVFM's visit to the country, which coincided with the BRICS Sherpa Meeting from February 8 to February 10.

During the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This visit was in the context of the BRICS Sherpas meeting that happened in New Delhi between the 8th and 10th. During his visit, he also had a strategic dialogue with the Foreign Secretary, who happens to be his counterpart, and several issues were discussed, including peace and tranquillity on the border."

He added that the EVFM conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"As to how important that aspect is in the progress of our ties with China. The Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," Jaiswal added.

According to a statement from the MEA, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues across bilateral, regional, and international affairs, with discussions primarily focusing on recent progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and on ways to advance engagement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement their leaders' guidance, including the need to approach bilateral issues, particularly trade-related concerns, from a political and strategic perspective.

"Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations. They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders, including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," the statement said.

During the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Misri noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion.

Both sides also recognised the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement at an early stage and agreed to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions also covered multilateral cooperation, including during India's BRICS Chairmanship this year.

"The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the MEA added. (ANI)

