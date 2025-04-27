Several killed, multiple injured as vehicle plows into Vancouver street festival crowd

Vancouver [Canada], April 27 (ANI): Several people were killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening, police said, as per reports by CBC News.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 am near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was underway. Vancouver police confirmed that the driver involved is in custody and emphasised that the incident was not a hit-and-run.

In a post on X, the Vancouver Police Department said, "A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 am tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds."

Authorities said further details would be shared as the investigation progresses. Videos posted on social media earlier in the evening showed emergency crews attending to several people lying on the ground, with some appearing seriously injured.

CBC News has contacted the Vancouver Police Department for additional updates. Meanwhile, political leaders expressed their shock and condolences over the tragedy. The NDP, which had held a campaign event at the festival earlier in the day, reacted swiftly, reported CBC News.

In a statement posted on X, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he was "horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people," adding that his thoughts were with the victims, their families, and Vancouver's Filipino community "who were coming together today to celebrate resilience."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also released a statement, saying he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by what he described as a "horrific incident" at the festival. "Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," he said.

British Columbia Premier David Eby expressed similar sentiments, posting on X that he was "shocked and heartbroken" to learn of the lives lost and the injuries sustained at the celebration. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also reacted, saying he was "shocked" by the "horrific news" and thanked first responders for their efforts at the scene, while offering support to the Filipino community and all those affected.

The Lapu Lapu Day event, held for the second consecutive year in Vancouver, commemorates Lapu Lapu, an Indigenous resistance leader in the Philippines who fought against Spanish colonization in the 16th century, CBC News reported.

Organisers had described the event as an opportunity to honour Filipino heritage and celebrate the enduring spirit of bayanihan -- the tradition of collective community effort. (ANI)

