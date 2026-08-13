"Several measures" to make Kailash Mansarovar Yatra affordable, accessible and safe: MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said the government has taken several measures to make the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra affordable, accessible and safe for Indian citizens, while outlining steps taken to improve pilgrim safety, medical support and connectivity.

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Responding to an unstarred question by BJD MP Sulata Deo in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organises the 'Yatra' in cooperation with the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other concerned government agencies.

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The Yatra is conducted through two official routes, i.e., Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand since 1981 and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim since 2015.

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"MEA coordinates with the Government of the People's Republic of China as well as various Indian agencies for the smooth conduct of this yatra," Singh said.

He said medical tests are conducted for yatris to ensure their fitness for "high altitude endurance", while provision has also been made for airlifting pilgrims by helicopter on the Indian side in case of a medical emergency.

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"Road connectivity has been established in recent years to facilitate the movement of the Yatris to Lipulekh Pass in vehicles," the minister said.

He added that facilities including "transports/lodging/food, etc." are being upgraded continuously along the entire route to ensure "safe and secure travel" by pilgrims.

On the Nepal route, Singh said private tour operators organise the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal, and government approval is not required for Indian citizens undertaking the pilgrimage through third countries, including Nepal.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu maintains effective coordination with Nepali authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian pilgrims, he said.

This includes "timely evacuation, shelter, medical treatment and other support" to Indian nationals wherever required, Singh added.

The minister's response came to a question on whether the government had considered constituting a high-level committee to review all aspects of the Yatra, including cost, infrastructure, safety, medical support, insurance, financial assistance, and pilgrim welfare.

The response just comes after another reply on August 6, where Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating closely with Nepali authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal, particularly in cases involving documentation issues, medical emergencies, and adverse weather.

In a written reply, Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had received several requests for assistance from Indian citizens stranded in Nepal after travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without obtaining the required Chinese visas and entry permits through private tour operators.

He said the MEA had issued an advisory on June 27, 2026, urging pilgrims not to commence their journey from India until they had secured all the necessary travel documents required for the yatra.

Ministry of External Affairs organizes the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) from June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

While on the Nepal route, private tour operators organise the 'Yatra' through Nepal, and government approval is not required for Indian citizens undertaking the pilgrimage through third countries, including Nepal.

The 'Yatra' is known for its religious value and cultural significance. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.

The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes. (ANI)

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