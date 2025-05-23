DT
Home / World / Several people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station

Several people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station

A suspect in the attack is arrested, police say
AP
Berlin, Updated At : 10:58 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Several people were injured by a person with a knife at the central railway station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, police said.

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on X on Friday evening. They didn't immediately give details of the number or severity of the injuries.

