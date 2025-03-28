Severe rain, snow disrupt life across PoGB; stranding travellers

Gilgit [PoGB], March 28 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and snowfall have wreaked havoc across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), causing widespread disruption to daily life, severing key land communications, and stranding hundreds of travellers, as reported by Hum English.

Hum English cited avalanches and landslides that have blocked several major roads, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Shahrah-e-Baltistan, and Astore Valley Road, significantly affecting movement in the region.

Astore District has been particularly hit by the ongoing extreme weather, with rain and snow continuing for more than three days. Hum English reported that Astore Valley Road was completely blocked after an avalanche struck Kicham village on Thursday, severing the critical connection between Astore and other parts of the region.

Advertisement

According to the Astore District Administration, machinery from the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has been deployed to clear the debris, but the persistent rain has raised concerns of further landslides, complicating clearance efforts.

The situation in Astore has worsened, as the Mer Malik Road in the upper reaches of the district remains blocked due to heavy snowfall and previous avalanches. While road clearance efforts had been underway for the past week, they have been temporarily halted due to fresh snowfall and rain.

Advertisement

Authorities are optimistic that once weather conditions improve, they will resume efforts to restore access, but for now, traffic remains blocked, Hum English reported.

In addition to the roadblocks, power supply disruptions have been reported across Astore, caused by short circuits in transmission lines and falling rocks obstructing water channels at powerhouses.

Local authorities have warned that the electricity supply may remain unstable for the foreseeable future, urging residents of snow-affected areas to arrange for alternative lighting sources.

The region's most vital road link, the Karakoram Highway (KKH), has also been affected by landslides and heavy rains. Several sections of the highway in Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remain impassable.

Diamer Police confirmed that landslides had blocked multiple locations, including Lotar, Barsin, and Harban in Upper Kohistan. Additionally, the Chilas-Gilgit stretch of the KKH is inaccessible at various points, including Moladad Padi, Gandulo, and Tata Pani.

These road closures have left numerous passengers stranded, particularly as many were traveling to their hometowns in the lead-up to Eid. Long queues of vehicles, including cars, passenger coaches, and trucks, have formed on both sides of the blocked roads.

Local authorities are working to clear the routes, but they have advised travelers to remain patient and prepare for extended delays.

In Skardu, the Shahrah-e-Baltistan (Jaglot-Skardu Road) was also impacted by landslides at Malopa and Tariku. Although the route has since been reopened, officials have cautioned travelers to proceed with care, as the weather remains unstable.

Skardu Police have issued a reminder for drivers and passengers to exercise vigilance during these hazardous conditions, Hum English cited.

The ongoing weather emergency has raised questions about the preparedness of government agencies to manage such extreme conditions.

While authorities have deployed machinery and personnel to clear blocked roads and restore power, the prolonged disruption of critical infrastructure has left many residents and travelers frustrated. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)