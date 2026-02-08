Seychelles President Herminie arrives in New Delhi after engagements in Chennai, Mumbai as part of state visit to India

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India.

His visit, which will continue until February 10, is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, Herminie met key stakeholders across sectors, including governance, industry, coastal management, and health, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On arrival in the national capital, the Seychelles President was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The MEA further highlighted Seychelles' strategic importance to India, describing the island nation as a key maritime neighbour and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to cooperation with the Global South.

"Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India and an important partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South," the post added.

During his stay in New Delhi, President Herminie is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In Chennai, Herminie, along with Seychelles Minister of Health Marvin Nolan Fanny, met with Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospital, to discuss a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the island nation through sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions such as super-speciality medical outreach, hospital infrastructure development, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Seychelles President met with Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and held discussions at the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable to explore investment and cooperation opportunities.

The engagement in Mumbai aimed at strengthening ties with India and Seychelles, with a focus on maritime trade, the blue economy, and sustainable development. (ANI)

