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Home / World / Seychelles President Patrick Herminie extends Diwali greetings, highlights Indian community’s contribution to nation

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie extends Diwali greetings, highlights Indian community’s contribution to nation

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ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Victoria [Seychelles], November 8 (ANI): Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community and others celebrating the Festival of Lights across the country, highlighting the Indian community's significant contribution to the nation's cultural heritage, economic and social development, and its longstanding friendship with India.

In a message marking the occasion, Herminie said the festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over adversity, reflecting the values of unity, tolerance and mutual respect that define Seychelles.

"For generations, the Indian community has been an integral part of our national fabric, enriching our cultural heritage, contributing to our economic and social development, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Seychelles and India," he said.

The President noted that this year's celebrations hold particular significance as Seychelles marks 50 years of independence, providing an opportunity to reflect on five decades of diplomatic relations with India.

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He said the enduring friendship between the two countries continues to evolve through stronger bilateral cooperation, shared aspirations and new opportunities for collaboration across key sectors.

"As we look towards the future, we remain committed to nurturing this valued partnership, built not only on diplomatic ties but also on the enduring connections between our peoples," Herminie said.

He also commended the Hindu Council of Seychelles for its continued efforts to preserve cultural traditions, promote understanding and bring communities together through the annual celebration.

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Herminie said Diwali's message transcends cultures and faiths, reinforcing the importance of unity and mutual respect among people.

He expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to households across the country while inspiring greater harmony throughout the nation.

"May the light of Diwali illuminate every home with peace, prosperity and happiness, and may it continue to inspire unity and harmony throughout our nation," he said.

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The President concluded his message by extending his wishes to everyone celebrating the occasion, saying, "Happy Diwali to all!"

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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