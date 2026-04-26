"Shadow fleet" intercepted: US Navy forces sanctioned tanker Sevan to retreat toward Iran

Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): In the ongoing naval blockade, the US Navy intercepted the merchant vessel M/V Sevan in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The ship, identified as part of Iran's "shadow fleet," was forced to abandon its course and is currently being escorted back to Iranian waters.

Advertisement

The operation, led by the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91), marks a significant escalation in US Central Command's (CENTCOM) efforts to choke off Tehran's illicit energy exports.

Advertisement

According to the United States Central Command, the vessel M/V Sevan was among 19 "shadow fleet" ships sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury for activities related to transporting Iranian energy products, including oil, gas, propane, and butane, to foreign markets.

Advertisement

CENTCOM in a post on X stated, "Earlier today, Sevan was intercepted in the Arabian Sea by a US Navy helicopter from guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91), and the merchant vessel is currently complying with U.S. military direction to turn back to Iran under escort."

CENTCOM added that US forces continue to enforce sanctions and implement a blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports. "U.S. forces continue to enforce U.S. sanctions and fully implement the blockade against ships entering or departing Iranian ports. 37 vessels have been redirected since the start of the blockade," the statement said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, M/V Sevan was among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury for activities related to transporting billions of dollars worth of Iranian energy, oil and gas products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets. Earlier today, Sevan… pic.twitter.com/7HdJ5iHNF7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 25, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the United States has expanded its naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping. He stated that the blockade extends from the Gulf of Oman to other waters and is being enforced by the US Navy.

Hegseth said the United States is pursuing both diplomatic and military approaches regarding Iran. "Iran has an important choice, a chance to make a deal," he said, adding that ships identified under US criteria, including those linked to Iranian ports, have been turned around.

He also said that 34 non-Iranian vessels have been allowed to transit after screening. According to Hegseth, enforcement actions have also taken place in the Indo-Pacific region, where two vessels linked to Iran were seized after leaving Iranian ports before the blockade began.

Hegseth said that an additional aircraft carrier will join the naval deployment in the coming days. He stated that the United States will continue to enforce measures related to Iranian shipping.

The redirection of the Sevan comes amidst a broader regional crisis. While President Donald Trump recently signalled that he is "cost-conscious" regarding diplomatic travel, his administration has shown no hesitation in utilising military assets to maintain the blockade.

With 37 ships already turned back and the Treasury adding more names to the "shadow fleet" list daily, the maritime noose around Iran's economy appears to be tightening, even as mediators in Pakistan and Oman scramble to find a diplomatic off-ramp. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)