Shafi Burfat accuses Pakistan army of exploiting resources of smaller nations, warns of economic burden on Punjab

Berlin [Germany], November 13 (ANI): JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat has accused Pakistan’s military establishment of exploiting the natural resources and political rights of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other historic nations to sustain its political and economic dominance, warning that the consequences of military control could eventually affect ordinary people in Punjab as well.

In a lengthy post on X, Burfat alleged that the Punjabi ruling class had built and strengthened a powerful military establishment at the expense of other historic nations within Pakistan.

He claimed that the financial costs of maintaining the military were being met through the exploitation of other regions' resources, suppression of their political rights and financial assistance obtained by serving the interests of global powers.

According to Burfat's post, the seizure of land, water, mineral wealth and political authority in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is presented as national security, while the military establishment's role in advancing the interests of international powers is portrayed as strategy and diplomacy.

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He further alleged that the military establishment had continued to strengthen its position by depriving other nations of their freedom, resources and political rights, while receiving support from sections of Punjabi society that regard the army as a symbol of national pride.

However, Burfat warned that institutions sustained through the exploitation and oppression of other nations could eventually become a burden on the very population supporting them. He argued that the economic and political consequences of military dominance could increasingly reach ordinary Punjabis through inflation, poverty, unemployment, deprivation, fear and restrictions on civil liberties.

In his post, Burfat also challenged the popular perception of the Pakistan Army as a protector of the Punjabi population, alleging that an institution which suppresses the political voices and rights of other nations could eventually turn against its own population to safeguard its institutional interests and power.

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He further argued that military slogans, the glorification of armed forces and claims of national security cannot indefinitely conceal alleged abuses and exploitation. According to him, an army that deprives communities of their political freedoms, seizes their resources and avoids accountability for its actions cannot guarantee security or stability for any nation.

Warning of the wider consequences of the military establishment's policies, Burfat claimed that the same military power currently affecting the economic and political freedoms of other historic nations could eventually undermine the economic, political and social lives of ordinary people in Punjab.

He concluded his post with a sharp criticism of the Punjabi population's support for the military establishment, saying that Punjab would eventually recognise what he described as its betrayal of history and other nations. (ANI)

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