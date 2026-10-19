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Home / World / Shafi Burfat condemns police raid on protest in Sindh, demands release of arrested activists

Shafi Burfat condemns police raid on protest in Sindh, demands release of arrested activists

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ANI
Updated At : 05:19 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Umerkot [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Muhammad Burfat has strongly condemned a police raid during a political protest in Umerkot district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of party leader Akash Mallah, Ramadan Khaskheli and other detained political workers.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Burfat described the arrests as an attempt to suppress political activism and Sindhi nationalism. He alleged that the use of force against political workers reflected state oppression and called on authorities to end the alleged harassment of activists.

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Burfat maintained that peaceful political protest was a fundamental right of every citizen and argued that the use of force against demonstrators would not silence the political demands and aspirations of the people of Sindh.

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He also announced that his organisation would raise the issue with international human rights organisations and other relevant forums to highlight concerns over the right to peaceful assembly and the protection of political workers in the province.

According to Burfat’s statement, Akash Mallah, Ramadan Khaskheli and several other political workers were arrested during the police action. However, the exact number of people detained, the circumstances surrounding the arrests and the police’s version of events were not immediately available.

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The incident comes amid longstanding political tensions in Sindh, where nationalist groups have raised concerns over provincial autonomy, control of natural resources, political representation and the treatment of activists. Various Sindhi nationalist organisations have advocated greater self-determination for the province, although their political objectives differ.

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz is a Sindhi nationalist organisation associated with demands for Sindh’s self-determination. Burfat, who heads the organisation, has repeatedly raised issues concerning Sindhi nationalism and the rights of political activists. The latest statement adds to the continuing debate over political freedoms and the treatment of nationalist groups in Pakistan’s Sindh province. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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