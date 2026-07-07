‘Shag, marry, date’: Australia PM Albanese apologises after crude Kylie Minogue remarks spark backlash

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised after making crude remarks about pop icon Kylie Minogue during a comedy podcast, drawing criticism from women's rights groups and opposition politicians who said the comments were inappropriate for the country's leader.

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The controversy stems from Albanese's appearance on comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast, released on July 2. During the interview, Osborne asked the Prime Minister to play a version of the "shag, marry, date" game featuring three prominent Australian women, singer Kylie Minogue, actor Nicole Kidman and entertainer Rhonda Burchmore.

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🚨🇦🇺 NEW: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised “unequivocally" for playing a "shag, marry, date" game on a comedy podcast He nominated singer Kylie Minogue for all three categories during an interview with comedian Nikki Osborne [@GuardianAus] pic.twitter.com/klgvb2kmau — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 6, 2026

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Albanese initially declined to answer, saying he had recently married his wife, Jodie Haydon. However, after repeated prompting, he eventually chose Minogue.

When Osborne asked whether that meant he would marry, date and sleep with the singer, Albanese replied: "All of the above."

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The exchange quickly sparked outrage, with critics arguing that a serving prime minister should not participate in a game that objectifies women.

Facing mounting criticism, Albanese issued a public apology on Monday.

"I apologise unequivocally for the comments," he said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Minogue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another exchange draws attention

Another moment from the interview also came under scrutiny after Osborne jokingly asked whether Albanese and his wife were still "bonking like rabbits", an Australian slang expression referring to an active sex life.

Albanese laughed before responding, "Well, you know, when we have time," adding that a victory for his favourite rugby league club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, was "always a good aphrodisiac."

The remarks further fuelled criticism over the tone of the interview and whether the country's highest elected official should have engaged in such conversations.

Political backlash

Opposition politicians were quick to condemn the comments.

Opposition Senator Sarah Henderson described the remarks as "disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of Prime Minister." In a social media post, she also criticised what she described as Albanese's "whisky-fueled" interview.

Independent MP Zali Steggall, leader of the newly formed Community Strong Australia party, said the Prime Minister should have refused to participate in the segment and instead challenged what she described as sexist behaviour.

Anthony Albanese’s whisky-fuelled comments on the ‘Deep Bush’ podcast are disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of Prime Minister. Comedian Nikki Osborne is very good at her craft and cleverly skewered the Prime Minister throughout her… pic.twitter.com/VfrBMPMDNV — Senator Sarah Henderson (@SenSHenderson) July 5, 2026

Opposition Senator Maria Kovacic also called the episode a lapse in judgment, saying it had become an unnecessary distraction from more important national issues.

Labor leaders defend Albanese

Senior figures in the governing Labor Party defended the Prime Minister, pointing to the government's record on gender equality.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the government's actions on women's issues spoke for themselves, while Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek suggested Albanese's comments reflected admiration for one of Australia's most celebrated entertainers rather than any intent to offend.

Australia is known for its informal political culture, with leaders often questioned about sport, entertainment and popular culture during media appearances. However, critics argued that national leaders must still maintain the dignity expected of their office.

Albanese married his longtime partner, Jodie Haydon, in November 2025, becoming Australia's first serving prime minister to marry while in office.

Minogue has not publicly commented on the controversy. The episode has nevertheless reignited debate about where politicians should draw the line between appearing relatable and maintaining the decorum expected of national leaders. With inputs from Reuters