Shahabuddin takes oath as Bangladesh Prez

Dhaka: Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd president of Bangladesh on Monday at a state ceremony attended by PM Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet colleagues. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to the 73-year-old in Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban. pti

Indian-origin man on US racial justice board

new york: Udai Tambar, an Indian-origin CEO involved in youth development services, is among 15 experts made members of the racial justice advisory board in New York. Tambar is the CEO and president of New York Junior Tennis and Learning. pti

7.1-magnitude quake shakes remote Pacific

Wellington: A 7.1-magnitude quake struck in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday but did not appear to generate tsunami. The quake struck near Kermadec Islands about 900 km northeast of North Island, said US Geological Survey. Agencies