Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sao Tome [Sao Tome and Principe], June 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Americo d'Oliveira dos Ramos, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, during an official visit to the country's capital, Sao Tome.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Prime Minister dos Ramos, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe.

For his part, Prime Minister dos Ramos conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance relations in areas of sustainable development and energy, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation to foster development and prosperity for the two countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

