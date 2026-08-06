The ancestral home of former Bangladesh cricket captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan was attacked with a petrol bomb in Magura on Wednesday night, hours after he joined former prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually at a press conference in New Delhi.

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According to reports, the attack took place around 8.45 pm local time at Shakib's residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town. The house was also vandalised.

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The press conference, held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, had already become a diplomatic issue, with Bangladesh earlier this week seeking clarification from New Delhi over Hasina's virtual address at the event.

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Following the attack, the Awami League alleged it was linked to Shakib's participation in the press conference.

“Torching residences: the cost of attending Awami League press conference. Neo-fascism engulfs Bangladesh,” the party said in a statement.

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The party further alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) had threatened media organisations with legal action if they covered the press conference. It described the attack as part of what it called an ongoing campaign against Awami League leaders and supporters.

Torching residences : the cost of attending Awami League press conference Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a… pic.twitter.com/Uqmwwih3XG — Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) August 5, 2026

Addressing the media virtually on Wednesday, Hasina said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December despite the possibility of arrest or even death.

“My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity,” she said.

The 78-year-old said she was prepared to face the consequences of returning home.

“I know they may put me in jail or kill me. I will go back home to be with my people. I have decided to go and I will go to Bangladesh,” she said.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after leaving Dhaka following the collapse of her government amid months of anti-government protests.

Last November, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death in absentia over alleged “crimes against humanity” linked to the government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests. Bangladesh has since repeatedly sought her extradition from India.