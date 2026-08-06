DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Shakib Al Hasan's home attacked with petrol bomb after Sheikh Hasina's Delhi presser

Shakib Al Hasan's home attacked with petrol bomb after Sheikh Hasina's Delhi presser

Awami League alleges attack was linked to former Bangladesh captain's virtual appearance at Sheikh Hasina's New Delhi press conference

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:52 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video shared by the Bangladesh Awami League purportedly shows the attack on former Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral home in Magura on Wednesday night. Video grab via X@albd1971
Advertisement

The ancestral home of former Bangladesh cricket captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan was attacked with a petrol bomb in Magura on Wednesday night, hours after he joined former prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually at a press conference in New Delhi.

Advertisement

According to reports, the attack took place around 8.45 pm local time at Shakib's residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town. The house was also vandalised.

Advertisement

The press conference, held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, had already become a diplomatic issue, with Bangladesh earlier this week seeking clarification from New Delhi over Hasina's virtual address at the event.

Advertisement

Following the attack, the Awami League alleged it was linked to Shakib's participation in the press conference.

“Torching residences: the cost of attending Awami League press conference. Neo-fascism engulfs Bangladesh,” the party said in a statement.

Advertisement

The party further alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) had threatened media organisations with legal action if they covered the press conference. It described the attack as part of what it called an ongoing campaign against Awami League leaders and supporters.

Addressing the media virtually on Wednesday, Hasina said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December despite the possibility of arrest or even death.

“My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity,” she said.

The 78-year-old said she was prepared to face the consequences of returning home.

“I know they may put me in jail or kill me. I will go back home to be with my people. I have decided to go and I will go to Bangladesh,” she said.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after leaving Dhaka following the collapse of her government amid months of anti-government protests.

Last November, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death in absentia over alleged “crimes against humanity” linked to the government's crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests. Bangladesh has since repeatedly sought her extradition from India.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts