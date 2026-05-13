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Home / World / Shanghai: India highlights tourism push in meeting at Fairmont Peace Hotel

Shanghai: India highlights tourism push in meeting at Fairmont Peace Hotel

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ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Shanghai [China], May 13 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai on Wednesday highlighted India's growing focus on boosting international tourism and hospitality partnerships during a meeting held at the historic Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

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In a post on X by 'India in Shanghai', the Consul General Pratik Mathur met senior Singapore hospitality figure Francis Kuah at the "India Suite" of the iconic hotel, with discussions centred on expanding global tourism flows and strengthening connectivity with India.

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The X post said, " A piece of India in Shanghai! Encouraging travel, tourism and connectivity flows. Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to meet with senior Singapore hospitality figure Francis Kuah at the historic India Suite in Fairmont Peace Hotel and hold discussions on increasing international tourism opportunities in Incredible India."

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The Post added, "Consul General emphasized to GM, Fairmont and other colleagues from across the world working at the world architectural heritage site, the immense and significant potential for tourism generation and creation of value added jobs in India in the fast growing travel and hospitality industry."

According to the post, the Consul General was "happy to note" that the Fairmont Group has "already opened prominent new facilities" in Jaipur, Mumbai and Udaipur and "more are on the way."

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Earlier on May 2, India's Ambassador to China-designate, Vikram Doraiswami, was warmly received by the Consulate General, Pratik Mathur, on his arrival in China at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai.

The details of his arrival were shared in a post on X.

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai in a post on X said, "A warm welcome. India's Ambassador to China-designate, Shri Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami), was warmly received by CG Shri Pratik Mathur (@PratikMathur1), on his arrival to China at Pudong International Airport, Shanghai."

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, noted that China values India's role as the rotating President of BRICS.

In a post on X, he said, "Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, met with India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday. China and India are both major developing countries and have maintained communication on major international and regional issues."

"China values the important role India plays as the rotating presidency of BRICS, and hopes that the BRICS consultation on Middle East affairs will send a clear, constructive message for regional peace and stability," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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