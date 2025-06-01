DT
Home / World / Shanghai marks Rabindra Jayanti with cultural festivities; Indian consulate pays tribute to Pahalgam victims

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai celebrated Rabindra Jayanti with cultural performances and a pledge to fight terrorism, honoring victims of the Pahalgam attacks. Consul General Pratik Mathur highlighted Tagore's lasting influence in China and India's commitment to peace through Operation Sindoor.
ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Shanghai [China], June 1 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Sunday commemorated the 164th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore with a vibrant cultural event that also served as a moment of solemn tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Held at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the celebration brought together over a hundred attendees, including members of the Indian diaspora, Chinese students, Tagore enthusiasts, and friends of India.

According to a post on X by India in Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai), the event began with a solemn pledge ceremony led by Consul General Pratik Mathur, who reaffirmed India's firm national resolve to combat terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach. He underscored that this stance was clearly demonstrated through Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/1929060252093395091

In his opening remarks, CG Mathur paid homage to the victims and highlighted Gurudev Tagore's enduring cultural legacy both in India and abroad. He noted Tagore's special connection with China, mentioning that his stories are still part of Chinese school curriculums and that his literary and musical works--especially Rabindra Sangeet--are studied in Chinese universities.

"Tagore continues to serve as a bridge for mutual understanding and cultural exchange between India and China," Mathur said. He also recalled that Tagore had visited Shanghai twice after becoming the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, and that the city honours his legacy with two statues--one at the historic Lu Xun Park and another at Maoming Lu in central Shanghai.

The event featured an insightful talk by noted Tagore scholar Tina Kanagratnam on Tagore's legacy in East Asia. This was followed by soulful Rabindra Sangeet performances and classical music recitals on sitar and tabla, presented by young members of the Indian community under the aegis of Shanghai Adda. A themed yoga performance titled 'Yoga for the Young Minds', based on Rabindra Sangeet, added a meditative close to the celebrations. Guests were also treated to light Bengali refreshments.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from scholars, cultural personalities, and children, and served as a blend of reflection, remembrance, and cultural pride. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

