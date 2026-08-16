"Shared commitment to advancing cooperation": Saudi Arabia wishes India on 80th Independence Day

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 16 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India's Independence Day.

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According to a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, King Salman sent a congratulatory message to President Murmu.

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Both leaders wished President Murmu continued good health and happiness and extended his wishes for steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of India.

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"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of India steady progress and prosperity. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also praised the distinguished relations binding the two countries, highlighting the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across all fields," the statement read.

King Salman also praised the "distinguished relations" between Saudi Arabia and India, highlighting the shared commitment of the two countries to advancing cooperation across all fields.

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Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a separate message to President Murmu on the occasion. He wished that the government and people of India continued progress and prosperity.

"His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day. HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of India steady progress and prosperity," the statement said.

Wishes poured in from across the world as India celebrated its Independence Day.

Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena."

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen its partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his message of goodwill addressing PM Modi as his "elder brother," expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

The messages come as India marks 79 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.

The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation, and a peaceful and prosperous region. (ANI)

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