Home / World / Sharjah Business Women Council expands women's empowerment partnerships

Sharjah Business Women Council expands women's empowerment partnerships

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE] December 25 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) marked 2025 as a year of greater scale and deeper impact, reinforcing its role as an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports women entrepreneurs from early-stage ideation through to global market access.

Commenting on the Council's achievements, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said the year marked a strategic shift towards building sustainable and scalable value for women-led businesses. She highlighted that the Council's work aligns with international indicators on women's empowerment in the UAE, including the World Bank's data showing women's workforce participation at 54.1 per cent in 2024 and the UAE's full score in the Women, Business and the Law 2024 report.

From local dialogue to global reach

SBWC began the year by engaging members through consultation sessions in Sharjah and Kalba, shaping programmes to meet entrepreneurs' needs. The Council strengthened its entrepreneurial platforms through participation in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, the launch of the NMU Initiative to support women-led brands, and the Business Readiness Bootcamp, which focused on legal, financial, and marketing skills.

Global exposure and sectoral expansion

The Council supported members' participation in major exhibitions, including the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and Expand North Star, and enabled women entrepreneurs to access international supply chains through a Sharjah trade mission to China. SBWC also contributed to the national dialogue on social entrepreneurship and the circular economy through specialised forums. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

