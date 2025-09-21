Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths platform

Sharjah [UAE], September 21 (ANIWAM): The Emirati Goldsmiths platform, a flagship initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is set to deliver a strong showing at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

The exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of SCCI, will run from 24th to 28th September 2025.

The initiative is aimed at empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and strengthening their presence in the gold and jewellery industry. It reflects the SCCI's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), encouraging Emirati designers to expand their businesses, and driving innovation across design, production, and marketing. This effort also seeks to position national brands for stronger competitiveness in both regional and global markets.

Since its launch, the Emirati Goldsmiths has attracted strong interest from Emirati designers, with nearly 400 members registered from across the UAE. This growth highlights both the growing local engagement with jewellery design and the remarkable creative potential of Emirati designers.

The platform's participants offer an annual showcase of dazzling gold and diamond jewellery collections, featuring unique designs with a heritage-inspired touch, all recognised for their originality, vibrant colours, and exceptional traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations.

The Sharjah Chamber has been keen to strengthen the global presence of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, aiming to create new and sustainable opportunities for talented Emirati designers in global markets.

By supporting their involvement in prestigious jewellery trade shows, such as the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) in Florence, Italy and Japan Jewellery Fair (JJF), the Chamber is enabling local talent to connect with industry leaders and showcase innovation, offering prime platforms for Emirati designers to reach international markets.

Such international engagements have contributed to showcasing the artistic identity of Emirati jewellery on the global stage. They not only offer opportunities for Emirati designers to explore international expertise and experiences, but also enhance their reputation by presenting their innovative creations to international audiences. These creations reflect a distinctive blend of the essence of authentic Emirati and Arab heritage and contemporary artistry, underscoring both cultural depth and commercial appeal.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said the Chamber attaches great importance to empowering young national talent and strengthening their role in promising economic sectors. The support for the Emirati Goldsmiths platform is part of SCCI's strategy to foster entrepreneurship and advance creative industries, particularly in jewellery design and manufacturing.

"The platform has established itself as both a talent incubator and a catalyst for SME development, reinforcing Sharjah's vision to build a knowledge-driven and innovation-led competitive economy," he added.

Al Owais affirmed the Sharjah Chamber's ongoing commitment to supporting national creative projects through a series of initiatives that nurture talent, not only in jewellery design but also in other economic and commercial fields. Among these is the "Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes" platform, which has also recorded growing success and strong engagement.

He noted that such efforts aim to provide a supportive environment that stimulates innovation, expands access to regional and international markets, and enhances the positioning of Emirati brands in the global creative economy.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and head of the Emirati Goldsmiths, stated that the platform is one of the Chamber's pioneering initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurial talent within the gold and jewellery industry by transforming the passion of ambitious Emirati designers into sustainable businesses.

She explained that the platform offers integrated support for designers, including training programmes, expert consultancy, tailored workshops, and organised visits to major international trade fairs, equipping participants with the tools to commercialise their craft and showcase their Emirati heritage-inspired designs.

Al Suwaidi noted that many participants have successfully built distinctive brands that merge traditional Emirati aesthetics with modern business models, underlining the platform's contribution to sustainable enterprise growth and cultural representation.

"Each year, the Emirati Goldsmiths platform shines at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, presenting a captivating showcase of exquisite collections of gold and diamond jewellery created by Emirati entrepreneurs passionate about the industry," she added.

Over previous editions, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show highlighted success stories of emerging Emirati designers who participated for the first time under the Emirati Goldsmiths platform.

By providing access to tailored workshops, professional training, and direct engagement with leading designers from within the UAE and abroad, the platform has played a strategic role in advancing participants' craftsmanship and marketing skills, fostering their growth into competitive market players.

These enriching experiences were clearly reflected in the refined quality of jewellery produced by Emirati designers, whose creations gained notable visitor attention at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show for their innovation, originality, and cultural resonance.

Among the standout pieces were the "Zayed Lantern," the "Palm Necklace," "Desert Flower," and the "Emirati Dama'a," all incorporated traditional "Talli" motifs. Each design was meticulously crafted in gold and adorned with precious stones, offering a distinctive blend of authenticity and elegance, inspired by the UAE's rich cultural heritage and natural environment.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is the largest gold and jewellery trade event in the UAE and across the region. Its 56th edition will gather more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers and professionals from the global jewellery and watchmaking industry. (ANI/WAM)

