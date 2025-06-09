DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Sharjah Chamber, Portuguese Business Council discuss boosting private sector cooperation

Sharjah Chamber, Portuguese Business Council discuss boosting private sector cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sharjah [UAE], June 9 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed with the Portuguese Business Council ways to enhance cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on strengthening the Council's role in supporting the Portuguese business community in Sharjah, facilitating trade missions, and coordinating economic conferences and forums. The meeting also emphasized aligning the Council's efforts with the Sharjah Chamber's strategic objectives to foster bilateral trade and investment growth.

The meeting took place at "Bait Elowal" and was organized by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with the Portuguese Business Council, which operates under SCCI's umbrella, in celebration of Portugal's National Day.

Advertisement

The event was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also present were Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Heba Al Marzouqi, Head of the Business Councils and Joint Committees Department at SCCI; Lurdes Eusebio, Chairperson of the Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah; and Manuel Couto Miranda, Economic Advisor at the Portuguese Trade and Investment Authority, alongside members of the Council.

Advertisement

The meeting featured a presentation film highlighting the Portuguese Business Council's key achievements and its collaborative milestones with the Sharjah Chamber. It showcased joint initiatives and programs that contributed to strengthening the business environment and attracted Portuguese investments to the emirate.

Both sides also discussed development plans to enhance the Council's operational efficiency and reinforce its role as a key platform for promoting economic partnerships, boosting investment cooperation in priority sectors aligned with the goals of both business communities.

In his welcoming remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended his warmest congratulations to the Portuguese Business Council's members on the occasion of Portugal's National Day, highlighting the notable advancement in bilateral economic ties in recent years. This progress has been driven by a series of strategic agreements that laid the foundation for a new phase of advanced economic partnership.

He added that Sharjah is committed to broadening its global partnerships, particularly with high-potential markets like Portugal, citing shared opportunities in emerging sectors such as the new economy, sustainable tourism, smart agriculture, and circular and green economies.

For her part, Lurdes Eusebio stated that this gathering marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the Portuguese Business Council and the Sharjah Chamber.

She emphasised joint efforts to strengthen the footprint of Portuguese enterprises in Sharjah and broaden their commercial reach.

She pointed to the emirate's attractive business landscape, supported by diversified investment prospects, robust infrastructure, and a range of entrepreneurial incentives. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts