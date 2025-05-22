DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Sharjah Charity International launches bakery project in Gaza to provide relief to 20,000 people daily

Sharjah Charity International launches bakery project in Gaza to provide relief to 20,000 people daily

Sharjah Charity International has launched a vital initiative to operate local bakeries in Gaza, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aiming to provide daily bread and meals for tens of thousands of affected individuals--particularly children, the elderly and displaced families--amid severe living conditions.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:21 AM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sharjah [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International has launched a vital initiative to operate local bakeries in Gaza, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aiming to provide daily bread and meals for tens of thousands of affected individuals--particularly children, the elderly and displaced families--amid severe living conditions.

Advertisement

The project carries a total monthly cost of AED750,000.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, affirmed that this initiative reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to delivering immediate humanitarian assistance to crisis-hit populations.

Advertisement

He noted that the bakery project builds on previous efforts by the organisation, which included drilling 12 wells and operating field kitchens to supply food for those in need.

He explained that the bakery project is set to meet the daily bread needs of 20,000 individuals, making it one of the largest food relief initiatives currently operating in the sector, especially in light of severe shortages in food supplies and the limited capacity of the remaining operational bakeries.

Advertisement

He added that the project is a central component of the charity's broader relief campaign for Gaza, carried out in coordination with field partners to ensure that aid reaches the most affected groups, based on rigorous Sharjah Charity International has launched a vital initiative to operate local bakeries in Gaza, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aiming to provide daily bread and meals for tens of thousands of affected individuals--particularly children, the elderly and displaced families--amid severe living conditions.criteria that preserve their dignity and meet their essential needs. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper