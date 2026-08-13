Sharjah Economic Development launches offices for foreign firms

Sharjah [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): As part of its efforts to strengthen relations with private-sector partners and provide the support needed to develop and sustain Sharjah's business sector, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced a joint initiative with Al Teneiji Group.

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The initiative will provide offices at Al Teneiji Business Centre for branches of foreign companies seeking to invest in the emirate. It builds on an earlier initiative that made offices available to start-up investors.

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The department said the initiative represents a strategic step towards equipping companies with the tools and resources they need to improve their operations, comply with regulatory requirements, and focus on growth.

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It added that the initiative aims to create a stimulating business environment that supports companies' growth and prosperity in a competitive market.

SEDD noted that it has previously launched a number of innovative initiatives to enhance the performance of small and medium-sized enterprises. These include launching an online business matchmaking platform, providing training workshops and facilitating companies' participation in exhibitions.

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The department said these efforts seek to support business partners, strengthen commercial relationships and facilitate buying, selling and other activities that serve the interests of all stakeholders.

Such initiatives also support the department's approach to diversifying sources of income and creating opportunities to develop new economic sectors.

SEDD added that it continues to address the challenges facing entrepreneurs by providing a supportive and stimulating investment environment that enables them to innovate and excel. (ANI/WAM)

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