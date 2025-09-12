DT
Home / World / Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], September 12 (ANI/WAM): The 21st Sharjah Narrative Forum concluded its two-day programme in Egypt under the theme "The Novel and Artificial Intelligence", with the participation of over 60 writers, academics, and critics from Egypt and across the Arab world.

The forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, focuses on the critical study of narrative in all its creative forms.

The closing ceremony took place at the Supreme Council of Culture in Cairo, attended by Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Culture; Ashraf Al-Azzazi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qusair, Director of Cultural Affairs and Forum Director; Hussein Al-Qabbahi, Director of Luxor Poetry House; and numerous critics, academics, and specialists. Certificates of appreciation were presented to participants to acknowledge their contributions and encourage continued creative work.

The final day addressed the second, third, and fourth themes, alongside a session of testimonies by participating creators. The second theme, titled "Will Artificial Intelligence Create New Narrative Elements?".

The third theme focused on "Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on the Disintegration of the Human Condition in the Novel".

The fourth theme explored challenges facing writing in the age of artificial intelligence, under the title "Will the Novel Disappear or Remain a Chronicle of Humanity and Place?".

A session of testimonies featured authors reflecting on their experiences in narrative writing, emphasising that the novel remains a calling to the inner self and the human condition. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

