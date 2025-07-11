DT
PT
Sharjah Public Libraries launches 'History of Letters and Diacritical Marks' exhibition

ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has launched "The History of Letters and Movement" exhibition at Al Rahmaniyah Mall, running until July 20, in collaboration with the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

The exhibition traces the evolution of Arabic script over fourteen centuries, from early abstract forms to one of the world's most expressive writing systems.

Open daily from 10:00 to 22:00, the exhibition highlights milestones in Arabic writing, including the introduction of diacritical marks and the refinement of calligraphic styles. It explores the script's transformation into a powerful vehicle for knowledge and artistic expression, with the Holy Quran playing a pivotal role in shaping its linguistic and aesthetic development.

On display are rare manuscripts and artefacts from the Holy Quran Academy collection, illustrating the artistic diversity and historical significance of Arabic calligraphy. The items reflect how the written word served as a means of preserving heritage, language, and thought, and mirrored the intellectual transformations within Arab and Islamic civilisation.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said the exhibition is part of the library's mission to engage the public with the cultural and artistic legacy of Arabic script. She noted that the evolution of Arabic writing enriched Arab and Islamic literature with remarkable manuscripts produced by dedicated scribes using only reed pens and inkwells.

"We hope the exhibition offers visitors a moment to reflect on this enduring legacy and the vital role writing plays in preserving identity and transmitting ideas across generations," she added.

SPL invites residents and visitors of all ages to explore the journey of the Arabic letter--from ancient stone inscriptions to printed books--offering a meaningful encounter with a living linguistic heritage that continues to shape contemporary Arab culture. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

