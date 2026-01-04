DT
Home / World / Sharjah Ruler receives founding delegation of ALA Beirut

Sharjah Ruler receives founding delegation of ALA Beirut

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Sharjah [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (ALA), received on Sunday a delegation of founders of ALA in Beirut, Lebanon, headed by Dr Emile Badi Yaqub and Dr Rashid Darbas, at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the delegation, congratulating them on the establishment of the Arabic Language Academy in Beirut and the commencement of its work in cooperation with Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan noted the rich history of Lebanon in Arabic culture and literature, and the distinguished role of its scholars and writers in various fields of creativity and the arts.

He affirmed his support for the Academy, enabling it to fulfill its significant roles in its areas of specialisation, and wished its members every success in achieving its aspirations to support efforts to preserve the Arabic language and its history and promote its dissemination.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also pointed to the importance of communication between Arabic language academies in the Arab world, which contributes to achieving all their objectives in serving the Arabic language in its various fields, such as documentation, publication, scientific research, and the exchange of knowledge and culture.

Role of ALA in Sharjah

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah discussed the role of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy in connecting with other Arabic language academies across the Arab world and with institutions in Europe and Africa.

He emphasised the Academy's support for these academies, which contributes to the desired outcomes of disseminating and documenting the Arabic language, connecting new generations to it, and enhancing its leading position in various fields of science and knowledge. This is achieved through fruitful cooperation in diverse activities, events, and publications.

The delegation of founders of the Arabic Language Academy in Lebanon expressed their gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of the Academy and all other academies in various countries. This support has resulted in comprehensive projects led by the Emirate of Sharjah in the fields of Arabic language, literature, and arts, as well as in encouraging scholars and writers to write and publish.

They highlighted the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language as a prominent Arab and international achievement in the field of lexicography.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah graciously accepted a commemorative shield from the delegation of the Arabic Language Academy in Lebanon, along with several publications by members of the Academy. He also posed for commemorative photographs with the delegation. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

