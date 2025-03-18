Sharjah [UAE], March 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Masterpieces of Islamic Art from the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation exhibition on Monday at the National Museum of Oman.

Running until May, the exhibition serves as a cultural platform that underscores the deep historical ties and strong collaboration between the UAE and Oman in preserving heritage and promoting Islamic culture.

The opening ceremony commenced with a speech by Jamal Al Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum of Oman, who welcomed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and the attendees.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the exhibition highlights the evolution and beauty of Islamic art and results from cooperation between the National Museum and the Sharjah Museums Authority.

Al Moosawi explained that the exhibition consists of three sections--Calligraphic Arts, Sciences and Innovations, and Harmony and Diversity--each featuring artefacts that illustrate the artistic richness and depth of Islamic civilisation over the centuries. He stressed that the exhibition aligns with the National Museum's commitment to cultural diplomacy, fostering awareness of Islamic heritage.

Advertisement

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, expressed her delight at hosting the exhibition in one of Oman's leading cultural institutions, highlighting the strong fraternal ties and shared history between the UAE and Oman, strengthened by the leadership of both nations.

Deemas noted that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to Oman was a key inspiration for organising this exhibition. It reflects his vision of using culture and the arts as a bridge to strengthen relationships and promote cultural exchange between the two nations.

The exhibition further highlights the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social connections that have flourished across generations.

She explained that the exhibition is not just a platform to display rare Islamic artefacts but also an opportunity to reflect on the shared historical legacy of the region. It highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and creativity that defined Islamic civilisation throughout the ages.

Among the significant pieces on display for the first time outside the UAE are a silver cup bearing the tughra (imperial signature) of Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II, a six-sided dining chair crafted for Al-Nasir Muhammad ibn Qalawun, and the first Islamic dirham minted in Baghdad after the Mongol invasion.

Other notable exhibits include an 11th or 12th-century feline-shaped incense burner and a gilded ceramic ewer from the 13th century, exemplifying the artistic diversity of Islamic heritage.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, receiving detailed explanations about the 82 rare artefacts on display. These include Islamic manuscripts, metalwork, ceramics, and historical coins, each illustrating the artistic evolution and cultural richness of successive Islamic civilisations.

The exhibition celebrates the strong ties between the UAE and Oman and embodies the vision of the Sharjah Ruler to enhance cultural cooperation and use the arts as a medium for dialogue and mutual understanding. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the artistic and aesthetic dimensions of Islamic civilisation through a carefully curated selection of artefacts that narrate centuries of Islamic history.

The exhibition aims to highlight the artistic achievements of Islamic civilisation, strengthen collaboration with regional and international cultural institutions, and raise awareness of the rich heritage of the Islamic world. By fostering cultural appreciation and knowledge exchange, the event contributes to a deeper understanding of the enduring artistic traditions of the Islamic world.

The opening ceremony was attended by Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Oman; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority; Jamal Al Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum of Oman; along with several senior officials and diplomats. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)