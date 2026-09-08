DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Shashi Tharoor extends greetings to World Malayalee Federation on 10th anniversary during visit to HQ in Vienna

Shashi Tharoor extends greetings to World Malayalee Federation on 10th anniversary during visit to HQ in Vienna

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vienna [Austria], September 8 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday visited the headquarters of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF) in Vienna as the Chief Patron, extending his best wishes to mark the 10th anniversary of its founding.

During his visit, Tharoor held discussions with the head of the Federation, Prince Pulikkunel and his younger brother, Sirosh George and gained insights into WMF's growing presence across 170 countries.

Advertisement

"Visited the headquarters in Vienna of the @WorldMalayaliFederation, whose head, Prince Pulikkunel, (in pic, with his bearded younger brother Sirosh George) informs me that the WMF’s presence now extends over 170 countries — an impressive indication of the range, breadth and solidarity of the worldwide Malayali diaspora! I’m their Chief Patron," he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Tharoor also recorded a video message for WMF and wished the Federation "all success for the 10th anniversary."

In the message, the Congress leader commended the global reach and service of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF).

Advertisement

Tharoor highlighted the federation’s expansive network across 170 countries, praising its role in uniting the Malayalee community worldwide.

"I'm Shashi Tharoor, and I'm the Chief Patron of the World Malayalee Federation, which is today present in 170 countries, as the map indicates—170 countries where Malayalees gather together, celebrate special occasions, and work in each other's service," Tharoor said.

Reflecting on the milestone decade since the federation's establishment, the Thiruvananthapuram MP lauded the efforts of the leadership and volunteers across the diaspora network.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the World Federation, and I want to convey my very best wishes and congratulations to all the leaders and hard workers of the World Malayalee Federation in every single country where they are present," he said.

Looking ahead, Tharoor expressed hope for the organisation's sustained growth and long-term impact in community service.

"Wishing them more success. May they thrive, may they prosper, not just for the next 10 years, but for a century to come," Tharoor added. "All the very best, WMF! Jai Hind."

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/2097056202236862735?s=20

World Malayalee Federation is a non-commercial and non-profit voluntary organisation, started under the leadership of Dr. Prince Pallikunnel on September 21, 2016, with its Headquarters and the first unit in Vienna, Austria. It already has a presence in around 170 Countries.

A Malayalee Global networking organisation of the modern age, ‘WMF’ is gaining worldwide recognition and total acceptance for its clear objectives and committed global socio-cultural activities.

World malayalee federation accredited with Norka Roots, which is a department of the Keralam Government formed on 6th December 1996 to redress the grievances of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts