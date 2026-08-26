Shashi Tharoor meets EU ambassador Herve Delphin, discusses India-EU ties, Keralam cooperation and FTA opportunities

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday met European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin and discussed the evolving India-EU relationship, developments in Europe, Keralam-EU cooperation and opportunities arising from the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

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In a post on X, Tharoor said the meeting covered the conflicts confronting Europe, the growing strategic relationship between India and the European Union, as well as areas of cooperation involving Kerala.

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"A pleasure to receive a visit from Herve Delphin, @EUAmbIndia, ahead of his next assignment. We discussed the mood in Europe, the conflicts confronting the continent and the growing India-EU relationship," Tharoor said.

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The Congress leader said the two also discussed cooperation between Keralam and the European Union, particularly in the maritime sector, and the upcoming Grand Pavois boat show in La Rochelle, to which Kerala has been invited.

"We also spoke about the need for Kerala-EU cooperation, the maritime sector, and the Grand Pavois boat show in La Rochelle, to which Kerala is invited," he said.

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Tharoor added that Delphin was keen to encourage more Indians to take up sailing as a hobby, while highlighting the opportunities created by the India-EU FTA.

"With the India-EU FTA now concluded, there is much to look forward to," Tharoor said.

A pleasure to receive a visit from Hervé Delphin, @EUAmbIndia, ahead of his next assignment. We discussed the mood in Europe, the conflicts confronting the continent and the growing India–EU relationship. We also spoke about the need for Kerala–EU cooperation, the maritime… pic.twitter.com/ozXLKhfG3K — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 26, 2026

The India-EU FTA was jointly announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on January 27 this year during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

The agreement assumes significance amid expanding economic ties between India and the EU. Bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 136.54 billion in 2024-25, with Indian exports at USD 75.85 billion and imports at USD 60.68 billion. Trade in services between India and the EU reached USD 83.10 billion in 2024.

Delphin also discussed concerns surrounding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, saying the measure was intended to prevent carbon leakage and incentivise lower emissions.

He said around 80 per cent or more of India's exports to Europe with high carbon content relate to steel and iron, rather than all sectors.

The ambassador further highlighted cooperation in semiconductors, clean technology, pharmaceuticals and agri-food, along with efforts to build resilient supply chains. (ANI)

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