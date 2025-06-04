DT
PT
Shashi Tharoor's delegation arrives in Washington, briefed by Indian Envoy to US

Shashi Tharoor's delegation arrives in Washington, briefed by Indian Envoy to US

Over the next two days the delegation will be meeting members of the US Congress and administration, think tanks, media and policymakers to brief them on Operation Sindoor and India's strong stand against terrorism.
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], June 4 (ANI): All-Party Delegation leader and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington on Tuesday (local time), where his delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra.

Over the next two days the delegation will be meeting members of the US Congress and administration, think tanks, media and policymakers to brief them on Operation Sindoor and India's strong stand against terrorism.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "Arrived in Washington this afternoon after a horrendous, three-stage overnight journey from Brasilia via Sao Paulo and Panama, during which I managed to sleep precisely one and a half hours. Was however, pleased to be greeted at the airport by two Indian-American cops, Officers Harmanpreet Singh and Hundal. Got to the Embassy to record an interview with CBS News, went to the hotel for a briefing and discussion for our delegation with our Ambassador, Vinay Kwatra, and his team. I'm finally in my room ready to tune out with three very full days ahead!"

The delegation reached the US after concluding their visit to Belgium. Led by Shashi Tharoor, it includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting India's vibrant and inclusive democratic character. The delegation comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Interestingly, the Indian delegation will see a face-off with a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto, which will also be in the US at the same time. However, Shashi Tharoor has expressed confidence in pushing India's message on terrorism across.

Speaking to ANI before departing for Washington, DC, he said that the US media is a difficult space, but those who are against terrorism and deeply care about South East Asia and are against terrorism will listen to India.

"In Washington, we'll have the interesting phenomenon of the Pakistani delegation in America, and almost exactly the same days... Tomorrow almost they will be in Washington, while we are in Washington on the same date. So there's going to be perhaps an increase in interest because there are two duelling delegations in the same city," Tharoor told ANI, as the delegation he is leading will be in the US for its last leg of the visit. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

