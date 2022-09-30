 Shehbaz Sharif polishes ‘big boots’ well: Imran Khan mocks Pakistani establishment : The Tribune India

Shehbaz Sharif polishes ‘big boots’ well: Imran Khan mocks Pakistani establishment

He also criticized Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja over working in collusion with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

Shehbaz Sharif polishes ‘big boots’ well: Imran Khan mocks Pakistani establishment

Imran Khan. ANI file

ANI

Islamabad, September 30

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has polished the “big boots” well, his predecessor Imran Khan said in a veiled reference to the Pakistani establishment, media reports said.

Imran Khan made these remarks while addressing a rally in Islamabad, where he also criticized Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja over working in collusion with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

“I will leave no stone unturned in sending Raja to jail,” Imran said and called Sikandar Sultan Raja the ‘chief electoral fraud.’ He also bashed Pakistan’s new finance minister Ishaq Dar claiming that he was one of the key persons involved in helping Nawaz Sharif launder money.

Imran also ‘thanked’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leaking the audio of his conversation with his then principal secretary Azam Khan.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was due to the leak that people now believe that the diplomatic cypher allegedly pointing to a conspiracy to bring down my government was real,” he said.

After the alleged conversation between former PM Imran Khan and Principal Secretary Azam Khan about the “US conspiracy” went viral, the PTI chief on Wednesday said that the “cypher should also be leaked so that everyone would come to know how big that conspiracy was.” In a series of audio leaks in recent days in Pakistan, an audio clip of Imran Khan went viral on Wednesday.

“It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy,” Imran Khan told reporters today, as per The News International.

Khan alleged that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaked that audio when asked who did this, as per the publication.

It is pertinent to mention that “US conspiracy” refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif’s government in Pakistan.

Refuting conspiracy theories that the United States was involved in facilitating the regime change in Pakistan, US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome said that there is absolutely no truth in the cypher, an alleged secret diplomatic cable which was at the centre of purported controversy to topple former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, media reports said.

Ambassador Blome made these remarks while speaking to Pakistan’s local media outlets The News International and Jang. Describing the rampant conspiracy theories like that of regime change as unfortunate, Blome rubbished all the allegations.

#imran khan #shehbaz sharif #Sikandar Sultan Raja

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

‘Mangalyaan’ mission: With drained battery and no fuel, India’s Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night