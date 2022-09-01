Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM for concern over Pak floods

PTI

Islamabad, August 31

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his concern over the human and material losses caused by the devastating floods, saying his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

I thank Indian PM for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods. Shehbaz Sharif, Pak PM

Floods triggered by unprecedented rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country’s population.

“I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience, the people of Pakistan shall, Insha Allah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities,” Sharif said in a tweet.

PM Modi said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

