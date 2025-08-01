Sheikh Hasina, 99 others indicted in 6 cases over housing plot scam

Two separate courts in Bangladesh on Thursday framed charges in six cases against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 99 others over irregularities in allocations of plots in a housing project.

Of the six cases, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam framed charges in three cases: one against 17 people, including Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana; one against 18 people, including Hasina and Azmina Siddiq; and another against Hasina and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The court fixed August 13 for starting to record the testimonies in the cases and issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun framed charges in one case against 12 people, including Hasina; another case against 17 people, including Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy; and a third case against 18 people, including Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, the agency reported.

It issued arrest warrants against the accused and set August 11 for recording the testimonies in the cases, the news agency quoted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam as saying.