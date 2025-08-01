DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Sheikh Hasina, 99 others indicted in 6 cases over housing plot scam

Sheikh Hasina, 99 others indicted in 6 cases over housing plot scam

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 12:04 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Advertisement

Two separate courts in Bangladesh on Thursday framed charges in six cases against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 99 others over irregularities in allocations of plots in a housing project.

Advertisement

Of the six cases, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam framed charges in three cases: one against 17 people, including Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana; one against 18 people, including Hasina and Azmina Siddiq; and another against Hasina and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The court fixed August 13 for starting to record the testimonies in the cases and issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Advertisement

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun framed charges in one case against 12 people, including Hasina; another case against 17 people, including Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy; and a third case against 18 people, including Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, the agency reported.

It issued arrest warrants against the accused and set August 11 for recording the testimonies in the cases, the news agency quoted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam as saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts