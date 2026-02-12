Sheikh Hasina slams National Polls in Bangladesh, calls it "well-planned farce", demands reinstatement of party

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): The Awami League on Thursday strongly condemned the 13th National Parliamentary Election in Bangladesh, calling it a "well-planned farce" orchestrated by Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, and demanded the reinstatement of the party along with the release of political prisoners.

Advertisement

The Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from participating in the national polls after the interim government banned any political activity and suspended its registration as a political party.

Advertisement

In a statement released after the polls closed, Awami League leader and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed gratitude to citizens for rejecting what she described as a fraudulent election conducted without her party's participation.

Advertisement

She accused Yunus of seizing power illegally and unconstitutionally and highlighted widespread irregularities, including the seizure of polling centres, gunfire, vote-buying, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets.

"Gratitude from the People's Leader Sheikh Hasina to All Citizens, including Mothers, Sisters, and Minority Communities, for Rejecting the Farcical Election of the Murderous-Fascist Yunus," the statement read.

Advertisement

"From the evening of 11 February, this farce began with seizure of polling centers, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets. By the morning of 12 February, voter turnout was negligible in most polling centers nationwide, and in many centers across the capital and other areas, there were no voters at all," the statement added.

Citing data from the Bangladesh Election Commission, Hasina noted that voter turnout was only 14.96 per cent by 11 am (local time), indicating a clear rejection of the elections.

She also raised concerns over abnormal increases in voter numbers, particularly in Dhaka, calling them "highly suspicious".

"Additionally, abnormal increases in voter numbers were observed in voter lists, especially in Dhaka city, which raises serious questions and is highly suspicious," the statement read.

Hasina further demanded the cancellation of what she called the "voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional" election, the resignation of Yunus, the release of all political prisoners, including teachers, journalists, and intellectuals, and the withdrawal of false cases.

She further called for the reinstatement of Awami League activities and the holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government, emphasising the need to restore democratic rights and constitutional order in Bangladesh.

The elections come at a critical time in the country's history, almost two years after Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024.

The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League's regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election.

Meanwhile, after the 13th Parliamentary Election and Constitutional Referendum, which concluded across 299 constituencies in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus congratulated the nation on the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls and referendum, calling it "the beginning of an unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh."

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed following the student-led uprising, along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, are the main competitors in the elections.

A total of 2034 candidates are contesting the polls, with 51 parties participating, according to the Daily Star. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)