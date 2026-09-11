Geneva [Switzerland], September 11 (ANI): Saima Wazed, daughter of ousted former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned from her position as regional director for the World Health Organisation’s Southeast Asia, according to the WHO.

Wazed submitted her resignation on September 9 to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus amid allegations of financial fraud being probed by the UN health agency and Bangladeshi authorities.

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WHO said the matter is being brought to the attention of members of the Regional Committee for Southeast Asia and the Executive Board in accordance with the organisation’s governance arrangements.

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The resignation came a day after the Regional Committee, on September 8, recommended that Wazed’s appointment as regional director be terminated, according to WHO.

The recommendation had been due to be considered by the Executive Board.

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The WHO said the matter had been handled through its established processes and in accordance with its regulatory framework. It said the proceedings took into account fairness and due process while safeguarding the interests of the organisation and its ability to carry out its mandate.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Buddha will continue as Officer-in-charge (OiC) of the WHO Southeast Asia Regional Office until a new regional director is appointed.

Earlier in July 2025, the WHO sent Wazed on unpaid leave amid corruption charges raised by the then-interim Bangladesh government. This followed Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filing cases against her in March that year for fraud, forgery, and misuse of power.

She was elected as WHO regional director for Southeast Asia in 2023 and took office in early 2024 for a five-year term.

In her letter of resignation addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, she said she no longer had faith in his leadership. She also explained that being placed on unpaid leave and going without a salary for almost a year had left her in an unsustainable financial position, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

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