Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 (ANI): Ahead of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address which coincides with the second anniversary of her removal from office following a mass student-led uprising in 2024, her former adviser and son, Sajeeb Wazed on Wednesday described the August 5 incident as "a solemn reminder" of how the country descended into political instability and said that the Bangladesh Awami League would continue working to restore democracy, peace and development.

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In a post on X, Wazed said, "Dear Fellow Citizens, Today, 5 August, serves as a solemn reminder of how a nation can descend into instability when extremist forces, aided by power-hungry actors and anti-Bangladesh interests, succeed in exploiting moments of national uncertainty."

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Wazed alleged that the events of August 5, 2024, were the result of "a combination of domestic and foreign conspiracies" that disrupted Bangladesh's democratic continuity.

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"We believe that on this day in 2024, a combination of domestic and foreign conspiracies severely disrupted Bangladesh's democratic continuity. In our view, the consequences have extended far beyond political instability, creating long-term challenges across nearly every sector of the state," Wazed said.

Highlighting the challenges facing the country after the political upheaval, he said the deterioration of law and order, loss of lives, decline in economic confidence, stagnation in foreign investment, reduced business activity and difficulties faced by farmers, workers, teachers, public servants and students had become major concerns.

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"We have also witnessed mounting challenges within the country's public healthcare system. These crises underscore the indispensable importance of democratic stability, accountable governance, and strong state institutions," he added.

Remembering those who lost their lives during the violence in July and August 2024, Wazed expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"With profound respect, we remember all those who lost their lives during the nationwide violence of July and August 2024 - political activists, members of the police, and countless innocent civilians. Every life lost was a tragedy, and every grieving family deserves our deepest sympathy," he said.

Wazed said he remained confident in the resilience of the people of Bangladesh and asserted that the Awami League, which is banned from participating in any political activity in the country, would continue its efforts to restore democracy and national progress.

"History has repeatedly shown that the people of this country have stood firmly for democracy, development, secular values, and national progress. Bangladesh Awami League will continue to work alongside the people to restore the path of democracy, peace, development, and prosperity," he said.

"We firmly believe that through national unity, patience, and the collective strength of our citizens, Bangladesh will once again move forward toward stability, growth, and shared prosperity," Wazed added.

The former adviser concluded his message by calling for renewed efforts to build "a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, and compassionate Bangladesh" where justice prevails and institutions remain strong.

His remarks came ahead of Hasina's proposed virtual address later in the day at the event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club [FCC] of South Asia in the national capital, two years since she was ousted from power, leading to a major political transition in Bangladesh.

Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a massive student-led uprising which caused a major overhaul of the whole political landscape in the country.

Following her ouster, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government before elections took place in February this year.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came out victorious in the election, with its Chairman Tarique Rahman elected as the new Prime Minister.

India had sidelined itself from Hasina's engagement, stating that the government has no involvement in the event related to Hasina in the national capital.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was being organised by a "private media entity" and that New Delhi does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.

Bangladesh had conveyed its concerns to India over Hasina's address, stating that the event could adversely affect the recent improvement in bilateral ties.

The issue figured during a meeting between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, on Monday. (ANI)

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