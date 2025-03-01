DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has completed its readiness for the Holy Month of Ramadan. Specialised teams have verified security and safety standards and maintained elevators, fire protection systems, sound systems, and air conditioning systems.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:22 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has completed its readiness for the Holy Month of Ramadan. Specialised teams have verified security and safety standards and maintained elevators, fire protection systems, sound systems, and air conditioning systems.

To ensure smooth entry and safety for mosque-goers, Gate No. (9) on the south side and Gate No. (3) on the north side have been opened to receive worshippers during prayer times, while Gate No. (6) has been designated for visitor entry.

Gates (4-7-8) will also be opened for worshippers in case of overcrowding. More than 2,000 parking spaces to serve mosque guests, have been provided including worshippers and visitors.

Advertisement

Those interested can visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah during the following hours: Saturday to Thursday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on Friday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper