Home / World / Shepherd lynched by Terrorist

Shepherd lynched by Terrorist

A young shepherd was attacked with stones and clubs in a lynching attempt by terrorists.
ANI
Updated At : 07:12 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 29 (ANI/TPS): A young shepherd was attacked with stones and clubs in a lynching attempt by terrorists.

The shepherd was injured by the assault this morning, in the Mitzpe Yair settlement of Judea and Samaria, and taken to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba for further treatment.

According to Eliram Azoulay, Head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, this is the third attack that has occurred against shepherds near the settlements in the past week.

Azoulay said: "A number of terrorists attacked the boy with stones and clubs. Miraculously, he managed to escape to a nearby farm while injured and call for help...

"I once again call for the implementation of the council's demand for a perimeter around the settlements, to clear the illegal construction adjacent to the settlements. The security of our residents is the top priority.

"I thank the security forces who arrived in the area and are pursuing and arresting the terrorists."

He went on to say there has been an increase in violence in the past two months. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

