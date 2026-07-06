Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Tibetan Buddhist monks-in-exile offered special prayers to mark the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The monastic community and residents gathered early in the morning to participate in the religious rituals, dedicating the day to the long life and global message of the spiritual leader.

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Born to a small farming family in Tibet's Takster on July 6, 1935, he was originally named Lhamo Thondup, which literally means "Wish-Fulfilling Goddess", according to the Dalai Lama's website.

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At the age of two, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama and was brought to Lhasa in October 1939 before being formally installed as the head of the State of Tibet on February 22, 1940. Named Tenzin Gyatso at the age of six, the Dalai Lama was officially enthroned as the temporal leader of Tibet on November 17, 1950, in a ceremony held at the Norbulingka Palace.

However, in March 1959, following the suppression of the Tibetan National Uprising, the spiritual leader was forced to escape into exile in India along with more than 80,000 refugees.

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More than six decades after he first entered exile, the milestone anniversary serves as an enduring symbol of the broader struggle over faith, identity, and legitimacy, a complex geopolitical and cultural challenge that Beijing has still failed to solve. For more than 60 years, the Dalai Lama has continued working for the promotion of peace, love, and compassion.

The annual event, organised systematically every year by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), remains a major draw for followers worldwide. Highlighting his physical absence from the main public stage this year, his office stated that he travelled to Delhi in early June to undergo a left knee replacement operation, which preceded his scheduled stay in the Ladakh region during the summer.

This milestone birthday also comes on the heels of last year's celebrations, which were highlighted by the launch of the "Year of Compassion" campaign by the CTA. That initiative focused heavily on environmental and cultural preservation through widespread tree-planting campaigns and the promotion of the Tibetan language.

Speaking about the significance of the occasion, Tibetan Buddhist monk Dawa Tsering told ANI, "Today is an important day, the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His birthday is celebrated across the globe, and we are observing it here as well.

"Since early morning, prayers and rituals have been performed at Dorje Drak Monastery for his longevity, followed by a cake offering. Preserving the institution of the Dalai Lama is crucial, especially for the Tibetan community living in exile.

"His continued presence is essential, not just for Tibetan Buddhist monks, but for the entire world, as he is a champion of global peace."

Echoing similar sentiments regarding the leader's global and personal impact, local Tibetan resident Tenzin Chemi told ANI, "Today is His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's 91st birthday. We (Tibetans), especially those living in exile in India and across the world, are in exile.

"We are honoured to celebrate his birthday every year. He's very important to us, and he's a promoter of peace. For us Tibetan people, he is our guru, our kind of a god, an avatar." (ANI)

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